OAU Discloses How It Plans On Honouring Staff Killed By Lion

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has promised to immortalise a veterinary technologist, Olabode Olawuyi killed by a lion in the university zoo.

The University Registrar, Adetunji Bakare, announced this on Wednesday at a one-day workshop to mark the first anniversary of Olawuyi’s death, held at Pit Theatre, Department of Dramatic Arts, OAU.

The workshop, organised by the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), was titled “Workplace Safety Awareness”.

Naija News understands that Olawuyi died on Feb. 19, 2024, while attempting to rescue a junior colleague who was attacked by the lion during feeding.

The registrar stated that people were not gathering to celebrate Olawuyi’s death, “but his heroism.”

Bakare assured that the university authorities would immortalise the memory of the late Olawuyi.

The registrar saluted Olawuyi’s courage for standing in the gap of death of others.

He assured that measures have been taken to prioritise workplace safety for staff and create a conducive environment for them.

Speaking at the event, NAAT National President Ibeji Nwokoma said Olawuyi was a martyr who died saving another life.

Nwokoma, who was represented by the immediate past National Treasurer, Rachel Hassan-Olajokun, urged the university management to rename the zoo in Olawuyi’s honour.

Similarly, the Managing Director of Western Diamond Energy Limited (WEDEL), Reuben Temerigha charged every organisation to provide a safe and healthy environment for their staff

Represented by Harry Ipalibo, the Manager, Health Safety Security and Environment, WEDEL, Temerigha maintained that workplace injuries and hazards remain a pressing challenge.

He added that the deceased’s bravery and selflessness served as a stark reminder of the risks many workers face on a daily basis, calling for prioritising safety and implementing measures that would prevent such incidents in the future.

Temerigha identified lack of awareness and training, non-compliance with safety regulations, hazardous work environments, fatigue and human error, and poor safety culture, among others, as the challenges to workplace safety.

He suggested comprehensive training programmes, strict enforcement of safety technology, encouraging a culture of safety, regular safety audits and risk assessments, employee well-being programmes as the way out to safeguard the workers.