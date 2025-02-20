NPFL Updates: Enyimba Sign Nine Players, Enugu Rangers Coach Give Up On Title Race, Others

The nine-time Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions, Enyimba, have bolstered their squad with the signing of nine new players.

Among the new additions is former NPFL top scorer Junior Lokosa, who has joined the People’s Elephant on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old brings a wealth of experience, having previously played for clubs such as Kano Pillars, Remo Stars, and Sporting Lagos in the NPFL, as well as experiencing international clubs like Esperance in Tunisia, Simba in Tanzania, and Al Rayyan in Qatar.

The team has also welcomed centre-back Afolanyan Peters from Heartland FC and attacking midfielder Opeoluwa Olufemi from Sunshine Stars.

In addition, defensive midfielder Gozie Umeh and midfielder Quadiri Olusunkanmi, both from Sunshine Stars and Heartland FC respectively, have joined the ranks.

The defensive line is further strengthened by left-back Solomon Onome and defender Ebube Micheal, with Nelson Micheal, formerly of Shashemene Kanema in Ethiopia, also enhancing the squad.

Finidi George Analyses Rivers United

Following a recent match, Rivers United’s technical adviser, Finidi George, analyzed the team’s 1-1 draw with Akwa United.

While he noted a defensive error that led to the equalizer, he praised the players for their overall performance.

“I believed we could have secured a win, but despite the circumstances, the players managed the game commendably, and I am pleased with the point earned,” Finidi expressed.

Fidelis Ilechukwu Gives Up On NPFL Title Race

Rangers head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu acknowledged the challenges faced this season, conceding the title chase to rivals Remo Stars.

The Flying Antelopes, who claimed the title last season, currently find themselves in sixth place, while Remo Stars lead with 48 points.

Ilechukwu emphasized the competitive nature of the league, stating that the title appears to favour Remo Stars at this stage.

“We’re not defending anything. Remo Stars have the advantage to win the league, that’s the truth,” the coach said.

“And every other slot is open for any other team.”

Lobi Stars assistant coach expresses Optimism

Lobi Stars assistant coach Tar Akombo expressed optimism following the recent 2-2 draw against Shooting Stars.

Despite occupying the last position on the table, Akombo viewed the performance as a potential turning point for the team.

“While we aimed for a win, this draw gives us something to build upon. I believe it can spark a change in our momentum,” he shared.

Looking ahead, Lobi Stars are preparing to host Niger Tornadoes in what promises to be an exciting North Central derby next Wednesday.