NiMet Predicts Prolonged Heatwave Across Nigeria, Lists High-Risk States

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a forecast warning of an extended heatwave expected to affect various parts of the country in the coming days.

According to the agency’s weather outlook released on Wednesday, maximum temperatures across Nigeria have been recorded mostly between 38 – 40℃, with expectations of slight increases in some locations.

The forecast reads, “Maximum temperature reports across the country as at Wednesday 19th February were mostly between 38 – 40℃.

“The temperature was at 38℃ in Port Harcourt, Owerri, Enugu, Awka, Bida, Minna, Gusau, Iseyin and the FCT.

“It was 39℃ in Sokoto, Kebbi, Lokoja, Makurdi, Abakaliki, Ikom, Jalingo and Yola. While it was 40℃ in Yelwa.”

NiMet has advised Nigerians to take precautions against the heatwave by staying hydrated, seeking cool or air-conditioned environments, wearing light clothing, and ensuring proper ventilation for infants.

“Early morning, day and night temperatures will feel warmer than their real values and create more discomfort,” the agency said.

It further explained that “moisture influx and high temperatures will increase the discomfort levels across the country.”

The states expected to experience the highest impact include Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Kogi, Oyo, Kwara, Niger, the FCT, and Bayelsa. Others include Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi, Osun, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Benue.