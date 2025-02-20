Nigeria’s Electricity Generation Hits 5,543MW In 2025

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that Nigeria’s power sector achieved a new peak generation of 5,543.20MW on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 11:00 p.m.

Naija News reports that this surpassed the previous peak of 5,478.73MW recorded just a day earlier on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

In a statement, the TCN also reported a new Maximum Daily Energy of 125,159.48MWH, marking the highest-ever energy transmission in Nigeria’s electricity history. This exceeded the previous record of 121,674.88MWH, set on February 7, 2025, by 3,484.60MWH.

The company confirmed that it successfully transmitted the new peak generation to distribution companies (DisCos) nationwide for onward distribution to consumers.

“This achievement underscores the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, to elevating Nigeria’s power generation and supply,” TCN stated.