Nigeria Consumes 50 Million Liters Of Fuel Daily – NMDPRA

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said daily, Nigeria consumes 50 million liters of fuel.

Naija News reports that NMDPRA’s Executive Director of Distribution Systems, Storage, and Retailing Infrastructure, Ogbugo Ukoha, stated this while speaking to journalists, after a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ukoha stated this while addressing fuel availability and total fuel consumption in the country. He assured that efforts were on to ensure sufficiency and address scarcity.

He disclosed that before the removal of the fuel subsidy, daily consumption was always high to the tune of 66 million, but with the subsidy removal daily consumption reduced to 50 million.

His words: “All of us have experienced a yuletide free from any scarcity. Let me reconfirm that from year to year, we saw an increase in the demand of PMS by 2021, 2022 up to 2023 and just before the current administration came in, the daily PMS supply sufficiency was always in excess of 60 million, averaging about 66 million a day for PMS.

“Following Mr President’s withdrawal of subsidy, the announcement on May 29 2023 we immediately saw a steep decline on consumption and between then and as we speak, we’ve continued to do plus or minus 50 million litres. that’s considerable reduction in volumes.

“Of these 50 million liters, averaging for each day, less than 50 percent of that is contributed by domestic refinement. and so the shortfall, in accordance with the PIA, is sourced by way of imports.

“Let me also say that none of the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), that own refineries in country, have not imported any PMS this year. The other OMCs are the ones that are importing the shortfall, and if we did nothing to bridge that shortfall, we will have scarcity in our hands, and that’s something that the regulator is minded to do, ensuring that there is sufficient supply of petroleum products across the country.

“So just for clarity, the contribution of local refineries towards the sufficiency is less than 50 percent currently between January and February 2025. It is less than 50 per cent of what we require daily, and that shortfall is sourced by way of imports.

“Every OMC has a right to apply to the authority. we consider the application, we will grant them the necessary permit to bridge that shortfall.”