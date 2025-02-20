Natasha Vows To Support NIDCOM In Achieving Its Mandate

The newly appointed Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Natasha Akpoti, has vowed that her Committee will support Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in achieving its mandate.

Naija News reports that Natasha made this known when Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, led a delegation to meet with the Senator for a briefing session to provide an overview of the Commission’s activities and challenges.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols (NIDCOM), Abdur-Rahman Balogun, in Abuja, Natasha assured the Management of the Commission that her Committee will support NiDCOM in three key areas, which include proper funding of its budget allocation, providing better office space, and ensuring that the welfare of Nigerians living abroad are taken care of.

Also speaking, Dabiri-Erewa briefed the Committee Chairman on the Commission’s activities since its inception, ensuring engagement with Nigerians abroad and their general welfare.

The NIDCOM boss solicited cooperation in the amendment of the Commission’s Act and securing a befitting Diaspora Plaza to house the Commission.

Dabiri-Erewa expressed delight in working with the new Chairman of the Committee while thanking the former Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Victor Ume, for his support and guidance for the 19-month relationship with the Committee.

She also used the opportunity to present copies of the National Diaspora Policy, publications of previous activities of the Commission and the 2025 NIDCOM calendar of events.

She added, ” NiDCOM looks forward to working closely with the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs to promote the welfare of Nigerians everywhere.”