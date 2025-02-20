Multiple Bus Explosions Rock Central Israel In Suspected Terrorist Attack

In a series of alarming events on Thursday, three buses were destroyed by explosions in Bat Yam, a city near Tel Aviv, Israel. Authorities are treating the incidents as coordinated terrorist attacks. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

The explosions occurred almost simultaneously, targeting buses parked in the central district of Bat Yam. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that the attacks are believed to be orchestrated by Palestinian terror organizations. Bomb disposal units discovered additional explosive devices on other buses, which were successfully neutralized. Each bomb weighed between four and five kilograms and was equipped with timers set for concurrent detonation, aiming to maximize civilian harm.

In response to the attacks, Israeli police have intensified security protocols, conducting thorough searches for more potential explosives and initiating a comprehensive investigation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been briefed on the situation and is scheduled to lead a security assessment to address the emerging threats.

These incidents occur against a backdrop of heightened tensions in the region. Earlier today, Hamas released the remains of four Israeli hostages, including Shiri Bibas and her two young children, Ariel and Kfir, as well as 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz. The hostages were reportedly killed along with their captors during Israeli airstrikes. The handover of the bodies to the Red Cross has been met with international criticism, including from the U.N. Human Rights Chief, due to its public nature.

The Israeli government has condemned the bus explosions, vowing to bring those responsible to justice. Defence Minister Israel Katz emphasized the severity of the situation, stating that such attacks on civilian infrastructure are intolerable and will be met with decisive action. The public remains on high alert, with increased security presence in major cities and advisories for citizens to report any suspicious activities.

As investigations continue, authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security forces to prevent further incidents.