Mohbad’s Best Friend, Prime Boy Drags Mother Of Late Singer To Court, Demands ₦50 Million In Damages

Fasting rising singer, Owodunni Ibrahim, popularly known as Prime Boy, has sued the mother of his late best friend, Mohbad, Abosede Adeyemo, to court over alleged defamation.

Naija News reports that Prime Boy shared the legal document filed at the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja, via his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 19 2025.

Prime Boy sued Abosede for allegedly making libellous and malicious remarks about him in a video interview on March 28, 2024.

According to the document dated February 12 2025, Abosede’s comments, published in several news media, were designed to defame him in the eyes of members of the public.

Prime Boy further claimed that Mohbad’s mother is liable for ₦50 million in damages for the libellous, injurious, falsehood, and malicious statements made against him.

In other news, the father of the late Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, has expressed reservations about the police officers investigating the death of his son.

Naija News reports that it is almost one year and five months since Mohbad passed away, and his father has continued to advocate for justice for his late son.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin on Wednesday, Joseph revealed that the police asked him to ignore the call for justice and lay his son to rest.

Mohbad’s father called on the government to take over the case, stressing that he has the right to know the circumstances surrounding his son’s death.