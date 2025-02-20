MKO Abiola: IBB Finally Reveals Why June 12 Presidential Election Was Annulled

Thirty-two years after the famous annulment of the June 12 presidential election in Nigeria, former military president Ibrahim Babangida has disclosed that the annulment of the election was done for “national interest.”

Naija News reports IBB made the disclosure on Thursday, 20th February, 2025 in Abuja, during the launch of his autobiography, titled “A Journey in Service.”

According to him, the decision to annul the election, which was widely believed to have been won by businessman, Chief Moshood Abiola, as a candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), was taken in national interest and survival of the country.

“As the leader of the military administration, I accept full responsibility for all decisions taken by me. And June 12 happened under my watch. Mistakes, oversights, and missteps happen in quick succession but I say in my book, in all matters, we acted in extreme national interest so that Nigeria could survive,” the former military president said at the event.

I Regret The Interruption Of Democracy

Babangida disclosed that he regrets that Nigeria couldn’t return to democracy under his watch, but added that what has been achieved thereafter is a testament to the resilience of the country and its citizens.

“Our nation’s march to democracy was interrupted, a fact that I deeply regret. But Nigeria survived and democracy is still alive, a testament to our resilience and commitment to progress. This book is part of my personal story with national history,” Babangida added.