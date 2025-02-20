Many Injured As School buildings Collapse On Students In Yobe (Photos)

Several students were injured when some classrooms collapsed at the Government Girls Science and Technical College on Gombe Road in Potiskum, Yobe State.

Naija News understands classes were in session when the incident happened on Thursday, leading to injuries to several female students.

Reports also have it that when the buildings collapsed, many students were trapped beneath the debris. The injured students have been taken to the hospital for further care.

As at the time of filing this report, one student had been confirmed dead.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Bukar Aji, while briefing journalists on the incident, said the injured students of the SSII of the GGSTC Potiskum are receiving medication at the Specialist Hospital in Potiskum.

He added that the State Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has been contacted to investigate the root cause of the incident and submit a report.

Aji sympathized with the family of the deceased student, as well as the injured students, and assured them that the government would always be proactive in maintaining all its structures to forestall future occurrences.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man, identified as Solomon Fabiyi, has been arrested by the Ekiti State Police Command for allegedly attempting to use his seven-year-old nephew, identified as Jomiloju, for a money ritual.

The spokesperson of the command, Sunday Abutu, in a statement released on Tuesday, said Fabiyi, who lives with his parents and the victim in Ado-Ekiti, was arrested on Friday, February 14, 2025, before he could carry out the act.

According to Abutu, the suspect confessed to the crime and had already been arraigned.