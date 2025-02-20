Lionel Messi Scores First Goal In 2025, Mascherano Gets First Win At Inter Miami

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi made headlines by scoring his first goal of 2025 in his first official match of the year with Inter Miami earlier today, February 20.

Lionel Messi played a crucial role in leading Inter Miami to a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The match took place at Children’s Mercy Park, where Messi’s goal secured an advantageous position for his team ahead of the return leg.

Despite the cold weather conditions, with temperatures reaching single digits, the dedicated Sporting KC fans created a vibrant atmosphere for the match.

In his first competitive game as head coach, Javier Mascherano made slight adjustments to the team’s formation, opting for four players across both defence and midfield, with Lionel Messi taking on a role as a playmaker behind Luis Suarez. Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari took the starting position, while Jordi Alba was absent due to a preseason injury.

The match presented several opportunities for both teams, but the pivotal moment arrived in the 55th minute when Messi expertly found the net. A beautifully lofted pass from Sergio Busquets was skillfully controlled by the legendary Argentine, who finished with his weaker foot to outmanoeuvre goalkeeper John Pulskamp. This goal was particularly significant due to the away goal rule in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The second leg of the matchup is scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, at Chase Stadium. Notably, this goal marked Messi’s impressive 851st career goal.

After an undefeated preseason filled with draws, Mascherano will likely feel pleased to secure a competitive win as they prepare for their MLS season opener against New York City FC on Saturday, February 22.