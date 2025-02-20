Kidnappers Shoot Afenifere Youth Leader In Abuja

The National President of the Afenifere National Youths Council, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni, has been shot and abducted by kidnappers in Abuja.

Naija News learnt that the Afenifere group, in a statement on Thursday through its National Secretary, Abiodun Aderohunmu, disclosed that Ojajuni was abducted on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Aderohunmu said during the kidnapping, Prince Ojajuni sustained a bullet wound on his buttock, adding the kidnappers demanded a ransom of ₦100 million.

He said, “The Afenifere National Youths Council is deeply saddened to announce the kidnapping of its National President, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni, in Abuja, Nigeria.

“The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday and the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of N100,000,000.

“We are deeply concerned about his safety and well-being, and we urge the kidnappers to release him unharmed.

“Prince Ojajuni is a prominent figure in Nigerian and a strong advocate for youth empowerment and development.

“We call on the Nigerian authorities to take immediate action to ensure Prince Ojajuni’s safe release. We also appeal to the general public to provide any information that may lead to his rescue.

“The Afenifere National Youths Council will continue to work tirelessly to ensure Prince Ojajuni’s safe return and to advocate for the safety and security of all Nigerians.”

“The kidnap happened on February 17. They shot the President twice. And he has bullet wounds. They are saying N100 million or nothing”