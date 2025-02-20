Just In: Portable Appears In Court With Controversial Outfit Over Alleged Assault On Govt Officials

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi, popularly known as Portable, has been arraigned at the Isabo high court in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Naija News reports that Portable, who surrendered himself to the police in Lagos on Wednesday, was handed over to the Ogun state police command and presented in court on Thursday to face charges.

In the photo shared online, Portable was seen wearing a mask on his head alongside security operatives.

Recall that Portable was declared wanted after he was reportedly involved in a violent altercation with Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development officials.

The altercation occurred when Portable allegedly confronted three town planning officials—TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef, and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi—who were conducting an enforcement exercise in Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, Ogun State.

More details to follow…