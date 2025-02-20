Just In: June 12 Elections Most Challenging, I’ll Handle Situation Differently Now – IBB

Former military president Ibrahim Babangida has described the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election as the most challenging moment of his life.

This revelation was highlighted by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during his review of A Journey in Service: An Autobiography of Ibrahim Babangida.

The book provides insights into key events in Nigeria’s political history, including the 1976 coup attempt that led to the assassination of then-Head of State Murtala Muhammed, and the 1986 letter bomb that killed investigative journalist Dele Giwa.

Reflecting on the annulment of the June 12 election, Babangida admitted that, given another opportunity, he would have handled the situation differently.

The June 12 election, won by businessman and politician Moshood Abiola, is widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest election. However, Babangida’s military government annulled the results, citing national security concerns. The controversial decision triggered mass protests and political instability.

The annulment ultimately led to Babangida’s resignation and set off a prolonged struggle for democracy, which culminated in Nigeria’s return to civilian rule in 1999.