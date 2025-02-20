I Stepped Away So The Show Could Go On – Nedu Sets Record Straight On Podcast Exit

Nigerian media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, has clarified the reason for stepping down from The Honest Bunch podcast.

Naija News reports that the media personality recently stepped down from his position as co-host in the show.

This occurred following the controversy surrounding a recent episode featuring reality TV star Deeone, who alleged that social media critic VeryDarkMan was attracted to men.

In response, VDM accused Nedu of being behind the allegations made against him by Deeone, claiming that he has been persistently requesting his appearance on the podcast since 2024 and allegedly offering to buy him a car as an incentive.

Following VDM’s counter-accusations, Nedu announced his departure from The podcast.

His exit from the podcast led to speculations that he was fired by the producers.

However, at a recent press briefing in Lagos, Nedu clarified that he wasn’t fired from the podcast, contrary to the speculations in some sections of the media.

He explained that he decided to step back due to personal attacks.

“Let me clarify that I wasn’t fired from Honest Bunch Podcast. I decided to step away when the attacks became personal. So that the show can go on,” he said.