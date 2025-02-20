How A Woman Who Claimed God Told Her That I Am Her Husband Threatened To Kill My Wife – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has shared a chilling encounter with a woman who persistently claimed that God had ordained him as her husband.

Speaking on Wednesday at the grand finale of the 2025 Special Victory Hour programme, Pastor Adeboye narrated how the woman, a senior official at the West African Examinations Council and a married mother, unexpectedly walked into his office with the bizarre declaration.

“Several years ago, a woman just woke up one morning, came to my office, and said, ‘God has told me that you are my husband.’ I said, ‘How can God tell you that? I am a pastor, happily married.’ She herself was married, and from the look of things, she might even be older than me,” Pastor Adeboye recalled.

Despite attempts to reason with her, the woman remained resolute, even going as far as threatening the life of his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Concerned for his family’s safety, he sought the intervention of her husband, hoping to resolve the situation. However, she refused to relent.

“We sent for her husband, but she didn’t change. We brought the matter to the police DPO, and they told her to stop coming to the camp. She said, ‘You are joking.’ She told my wife, ‘If you don’t allow me to marry him, I will kill you.’ This was not a joke—demons have been around for a long time,” he explained.

Stalked To London

The unsettling episode took a more disturbing turn when Pastor Adeboye travelled discreetly to London to work on a Sunday School pamphlet, only to be tracked down by the same woman.

The RCCG General Overseer said, “Then one day I went to London to prepare our Sunday school pamphlet. I told nobody I was coming. Nobody knew I wanted to do the work quietly, that’s why I went.

“As soon as I got into the house in London, the phone rang. When I picked up, she said, ‘Welcome. I’ve been waiting for you. I will be with you in the next few minutes, I’m at the next bus stop.’”

Shocked by her persistence and how she managed to locate him, Pastor Adeboye sought divine intervention.

“I had to threaten her with the police, and unlike Nigeria, the police there cannot be settled. Then I turned to the Almighty God and asked, ‘What is this?’ God said, ‘As long as you allow the mountain to stay, the mountain will stay.’ So I prayed a simple prayer. I don’t know how it happened, but they brought her body back to Nigeria,” he concluded.