Gowon Expresses Gratitude To Babangida For ‘Restoring His Honour’, Service To Nigeria

Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has expressed deep appreciation to ex-military president Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) for his support and contributions to Nigeria’s development.

Gowon made these remarks in Abuja on Thursday during a book launch in honour of Babangida.

“I had a very rough time in government, I was even charged for treason,” Gowon stated at the event. “Later on, President Shagari rescinded that order, and you (IBB) in the end restored my rank and honour. You did quite a lot for the country.”

Gowon highlighted that his relationship with Babangida spans several years, underscoring their enduring friendship.

The occasion was graced by several prominent figures, including another former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who also spoke highly of Babangida and their decades-long camaraderie.

“My relationship with Ibrahim has gone a long way—over 80 years,” Abdulsalami remarked. “Ibrahim, I want to thank you again for your friendship and brotherhood. No moment goes by when we remember our escapades without bringing smiles to our faces. May these smiles continue during our twilight.”

Jonathan Calls for Government Support for Presidential Libraries

Also speaking at the event, former President Goodluck Jonathan commended Babangida for documenting his experiences through the book, emphasizing its importance in preserving Nigeria’s history.

“So, if you contribute to the documentation of the history, it makes your history stronger, more relevant,” Jonathan noted. “So, today, you’re helping us.”

Jonathan also urged the Federal Government to take an active role in managing presidential libraries, ensuring that valuable historical records remain well-preserved for future generations.

The gathering, attended by both past and present leaders, served as a tribute to Babangida’s impact on Nigeria and his long-standing relationships with fellow statesmen.