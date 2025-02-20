Full List: Lagos, Rivers, Other State Assemblies Rocked By Leadership Crisis

The ongoing leadership crisis at the Lagos State House of Assembly escalated on Monday as security operatives disrupted plenary and sealed off key offices, including those of Speaker Mojisola Meranda, her deputy, and the clerk of the House.

Naija News reports that the incident, marked by commotion at the Assembly complex, saw lawmakers forcefully gaining entry into the chambers, where they reaffirmed support for Speaker Meranda. Reports indicate that the Department of State Services (DSS) was involved in securing the complex, allegedly on the orders of the clerk.

The Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, has reaffirmed its plans to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the crisis.

Tensions have heightened following attempts by ousted Speaker Mudashiru Obasa to reclaim his position. Obasa, removed by the majority of lawmakers on January 13, 2025, has taken legal action, arguing that his removal during recess was unlawful.

Other States with Assembly Leadership Crises

The turmoil in Lagos mirrors similar crises in other state assemblies across Nigeria, where leadership struggles have resulted in political stand-offs and security interventions.

Rivers State

In December 2023, 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, escalating political tensions in the state. The move was seen as aligning with former governor Nyesom Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in his ongoing feud with his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

While Speaker Martins Amaewhule leads the faction loyal to Wike, another group of lawmakers, led by Victor Oko Jumbo, remains aligned with Governor Fubara. The division has resulted in multiple court cases and power struggles.

Ogun State

In January 2024, Olakunle Oluomo was impeached as Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly by 18 lawmakers. He was swiftly replaced by Oludaisi Elemide, representing the Odeda State Constituency.

Oluomo was reportedly attending the swearing-in of customary court judges in Abeokuta when his colleagues moved against him. Governor Dapo Abiodun later attributed the impeachment to prolonged internal wrangling within the Assembly.

Ondo State

In June 2023, security operatives sealed off the Ondo State House of Assembly amid an alleged plot to impeach Speaker Bamidele Oloyelogun. The crisis unfolded shortly after a letter purportedly announcing his resignation surfaced.

The two gates leading to the Assembly complex were blocked by security personnel, leading to heightened tensions. Days later, on June 4, 2023, Olamide Oladiji was elected as the new Speaker.

Nasarawa State

In 2023, the leadership crisis in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly led to a split between two factions, each claiming legitimacy.

Two APC lawmakers, Daniel Ogazi and Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, emerged as rival speakers following separate sittings in different locations. Abdullahi, the immediate past Speaker seeking a third term, was elected at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Lafia, while Ogazi was chosen at the Assembly complex.

The parallel leadership structures deepened divisions within the Assembly and sparked legal battles over the validity of each claim to the speakership.

Benue State

In 2018, the Benue State House of Assembly faced a major leadership crisis when Speaker Terkimbi Ikyange was impeached and later suspended for six months due to “unparliamentary behavior.”

Amidst heightened political tensions, police locked the Assembly complex, preventing lawmakers from convening. Determined to hold their session, legislators scaled the Assembly’s perimeter wall only to find the chambers also locked. They eventually relocated their sitting to the Government House Banquet Hall in Makurdi.