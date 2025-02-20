‘For What And Why?’ – Sowunmi Speaks On FG Declaring State Of Emergency In Osun

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to abandon any plan to declare a state of emergency in Osun State.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Sowunmi dismissed speculation about such a move.

He said: “It was rumoured that some fellows are deceiving themselves to declare a state of emergency in Osun. For what and why? (Ex-President Goodluck) Jonathan did not declare a state of emergency when the Vice President (Kashim Shettima) was governor in Borno, even with all the shenanigans of Chibok and all of that.”

Naija News understands that the comments follow a call by APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru on Monday for the Federal Government to impose emergency rule in Osun due to the local government crisis.

Rejecting the suggestion, Sowunmi insisted that the ruling APC must not attempt to suppress opposition voices in an effort to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Under Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, a state of emergency is a situation where normal constitutional procedures are suspended to restore order in times of national danger or disaster. It grants the President the authority to implement immediate regulations for public safety.

The crisis in Osun has already resulted in at least six deaths since Monday, following violent clashes between APC and PDP members over control of local government councils.

Prior to the violence, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke had raised concerns on Sunday, alleging that APC members, with backing from security agencies, were attempting to seize control of council secretariats. Adeleke, who belongs to the PDP, had also urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene and caution former governor and current minister, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, to prevent escalation.

Sowunmi criticized the Federal Government for failing to act when Adeleke first sounded the alarm, arguing that security measures should have been taken to prevent bloodshed.

“The governor was screaming that things were not looking normal. Please call Oyetola to order, but the next thing we see is brigandage. When he raised the alarm, everything humanely possible ought to have been given to him as the chief security officer of that state to prevent this kind of bloodbath,” he said.

He further emphasized that the opposition will not tolerate any attempt to suppress political diversity.

The PDP chieftain said: “The president should have told them in clear language that I haven’t sent anybody on my behalf playing God about a tomorrow that they don’t know if it will come or it will not come and begin to play strong-arm politics. I don’t like people who say the country is going to be a one-party state because it can never be a one-party state.”