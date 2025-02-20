FG Bans Fuel Tankers Over 60,000 Litres From March 1st

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a ban on fuel tankers exceeding 60,000 litres from operating on Nigerian roads, effective March 1, 2025.

Naija News reports that the directive, issued by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), also states that by the fourth quarter of 2025, no truck with a capacity exceeding 45,000 litres will be permitted to load petroleum products.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, Ogbugo Ukoha, NMDPRA’s Executive Director of Distribution Systems, Storage, and Retailing Infrastructure, said the decision was made in response to the rising number of road accidents involving heavy-duty petroleum tankers.

“The first stakeholders’ technical committee met today to establish timelines for about 10 resolutions aimed at addressing the significant increase in truck transit incidents and fatalities,” Ukoha stated.

Following deliberations with key stakeholders—including the Department of State Services (DSS), Federal Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN)—it was agreed that:

From March 1, 2025, trucks with an axle load exceeding 60,000 litres will not be allowed to load at any depot.

By Q4 2025, only fuel tankers with a maximum capacity of 45,000 litres will be permitted to transport petroleum products.

“For the first time, consensus was reached among all stakeholders, and we will continue to work together cohesively to ensure the safe transportation of petroleum products across the country,” Ukoha added.

Ukoha also dismissed recent claims questioning the quality of fuel in circulation, describing them as bogus, misleading, and unscientific.

He assured Nigerians that all imported and locally refined petroleum products meet strict regulatory standards before being released into the market.

“The regulator would usually be more circumspect and not respond to every comment made in public,” he said, urging the public to disregard social media claims about substandard fuel.

The NMDPRA vowed to ensure strict compliance with the new regulations, emphasizing that safety in fuel transportation remains a top priority.