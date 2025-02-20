Eric Chelle Pays Visit To Flying Eagles Camp, Scouts For Players In NPFL

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle recently paid a visit to the Flying Eagles training camp in Ikenne Remo after his return from an European tour.

During his visit, Eric Chelle, a former Mali coach, observed training sessions and engaged with the Under-20 squad, offering encouraging words as they prepare for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Note that Flying Eagles head coach, Aliyu Zubairu has called up 30 players to the camp in preparation for the tournament, which will take place from April 26 to May 18.

The Flying Eagles are set to compete in Group B, facing tough opponents such as Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa, to secure one of four available spots for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile this September.

Chelle’s European tour included valuable meetings with key national team players, including Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi in England and Moses Simon in Nantes, France.

These interactions are an integral part of the preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles will kick off their qualifying campaign against Rwanda in Kigali on March 21, followed by a home match against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo four days later. The team’s focus is on a successful return to the World Cup stage after missing the opportunity in Qatar 2022.

While Eric Chelle oversees both the Flying Eagles and the CHAN Eagles, his primary commitment continues to be the senior national team. He plans to attend several matches in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) to scout potential local talent.

This initiative aligns with the Nigeria Football Federation’s strategic objective to integrate more home-based players into the national setup.

Coach Chelle was also present at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos, where Ikorodu City staged an impressive comeback to secure a 2-1 victory over Plateau United.