‘DNA Is The Only Tool He Is Using To Fight Us’ – Mohbad’s Wife Reveals Father-In-Law’s Conditions

The widow of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Omowunmi, has said her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, is responsible for the delay in undergoing a DNA for her son, Liam.

Naija News reports that amidst the controversies surrounding the death of Mohbad, his father granted multiple interviews, insisting that a DNA test must be done to prove that Liam is his grandchild.

In an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwu, Omawunmi said her lawyer had written to Mohbad’s father that they were ready to do the DNA, but he has continued to delay and frustrate efforts to get it done.

Omowunmi claimed her father-in-law knows Liam belongs to Mohbad, but he is using the DNA to fight her due to the goodwill and publicity he is receiving from fans of his late son.

According to Omawunmi, Mohbad’s father will no longer enjoy the benefits he is currently getting from fans of her late husband after the DNA is done because the attention will be shifted to Liam.

Omowunmi added that many ‘die-hard fans’ of Mohbad have been reaching out and expressing interest in the child’s paternity before extending goodwill to him.

Mohbad’s wife added that her father-in-law gave her two conditions before the DNA test can be done, which include non-disclosure to the public or suing him after the result is known.