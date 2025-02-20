“Congratulations To Real Madrid” – Pep Guardiola Says As He Reflects On Man City’s UCL Exit

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has congratulated Real Madrid following his team’s exit from the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League campaign and admitted that the best team won at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, February 19.

Pep Guardiola emphasized the significance of Real Madrid’s rapid opening goal in Manchester City’s 3-1 defeat during the Champions League match, noting that the early goal made the game more difficult for his side.

Entering the second leg of the playoff with a narrow 3-2 advantage, Real Madrid were eager to solidify their position. Just five minutes into the match, Kylian Mbappe showcased his exceptional skill by lifting the ball expertly over Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, striking a crucial early blow.

The French superstar continued to impress, completing a stunning hat-trick, demonstrating not only his remarkable finishing ability but also his influence on the game.

Amid Madrid’s dominance, Nico Gonzalez managed to pull one back for Manchester City, but it was not enough to alter the outcome. Real Madrid progressed confidently into the last 16 of the competition with an aggregate score of 6-3.

In his post-match interview with TNT Sports, Guardiola reflected on the pivotal moment in the game, stating, “After we conceded the goal in the first action, we didn’t defend well; it was more and more difficult.

“We have to accept it, the best team won so congratulations to Real Madrid. Now we focus on the Premier League.

“It’s a fantastic team, they deserve to go through. We didn’t deserve it, it’s the first year we didn’t make a good Champions League season. We have to accept it and fight for next season to be here again.

“Of course, Real Madrid are contenders to win the Champions League now, but there are other good teams around.”