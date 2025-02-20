COAS Oluyede Inspects Security Operations In Zamfara, Engages Frontline Troops

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, arrived in Gusau, Zamfara State, on Thursday for his first operational visit since assuming office on October 30, 2024.

Naija News reports that the COAS’s visit comes amid intensified efforts by security forces to combat banditry and other security threats plaguing the North-West region.

Upon arrival, Oluyede carried out an inspection of the quarter guard under tight security before proceeding to receive an operational briefing from the Theatre Commander, Major General Oluyinka Soyele.

The briefing is expected to provide an overview of the security landscape in Zamfara and surrounding states, highlighting recent achievements and ongoing strategies aimed at tackling banditry and other criminal activities.

A key component of the Nigerian Army’s security operations in the region, Operation Fasan Yamma, remains central to the military’s efforts to restore peace and stability in the North-West, where cases of banditry and kidnapping continue to pose significant challenges.

During his visit, Oluyede is also scheduled to inspect the Headquarters of One Brigade, Nigerian Army Gusau, and engage with frontline troops to assess their needs and boost their morale.