Bwala Woos Valentine Ozigbo, Peter Obi To APC

Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, has advised former Labour Party member, Valentine Ozigbo, and its former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reported that Ozigbo resigned from the Labour Party on Wednesday. According to him, his resignation should be seen as a moment of celebration and not uncertainty.

He added that his resignation was about the people of Anambra and his desire to bring prosperity to the state.

“Recent events have made one thing clear: the time has come for us to build something new, something bold, something that speaks to the hopes and aspirations of every Anambra son and daughter.

“That is why, after deep reflection and broad consultations, I have chosen to take a different path, one that is not about party lines, but about our people. About progress. About a movement that will bring real transformation to our great state,” his letter read in part.

Reacting on Wednesday on his 𝕏 handle, Bwala advised him to join the APC. He also advised the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, to switch to the APC.

“My brother and friend Mazi Valentine Ozigbo, I welcome your resignation from the Labour Party as a bold and Progressive move;

“I also would like to kindly invite you to join our party, the All Progressive Congress (APC). The largest party in Africa.

“I want to also extend the invitation to Peter Obi to join us in moving Nigeria forward and renew the hope of our people,” he wrote.