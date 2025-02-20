Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 20th February 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 19th February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1520 and sell at ₦1535 on Wednesday 19th February, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1520 Selling Rate ₦1535

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1515 Lowest Rate ₦1504

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria’s inflation rate has decreased significantly to 24.48% year-on-year in January 2025, according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Naija News reports that this marks a sharp drop from the 34.80% inflation recorded in December 2024.

The Statistician-General of the Federation, Adeyemi Adeniran, announced the new figure on Tuesday.

He explained that the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the rate of price changes for goods and services, saw a decline in January.

Speaking at a briefing in Abuja, Adeniran highlighted that urban inflation was recorded at 26.09%, while rural inflation stood at 22.15%.

He noted that the overall prices of goods and services had decreased compared to December’s 34.80%, which was calculated using the old measurement system.

The decline is also attributed to the rebasing of the CPI, which involves updating the reference year and adjusting the basket of goods and services to reflect the current consumer spending trends, ensuring that inflation data accurately mirrors the economy’s realities.

In terms of food inflation, the rebased figures showed a year-on-year decrease to 26.08% in January, down from 39.84% in December.