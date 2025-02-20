‘Bello Turji Is On The Run, We Will Follow Him And Eliminate Him’ – COAS Oluyede Makes Fresh Vow

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has made a fresh vow that the military would find and eliminate notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji.

The COAS made the fresh vow on Thursday during an operational visit to Zamfara State.

Oluyede said Bello Turji can keep running, but it’s only a matter of time before the troops catch up with him and eliminate him.

Naija News reports Oluyede said this in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, while briefing journalists at the Headquarters of Operation Fansan Yamma.

“Bello Turji is on the run as we speak and for everywhere he goes, we follow him there. Let him keep running, it is just a matter of time, he would be removed from the space,” the army chief said.

Speaking further, Oluyede disclosed that the Nigerian Army has made significant achievements in the region, with the troops killing several bandit leaders in the last few months.

He added that the morale of the troops remain high in hunting down the criminals and keeping the lives and properties of citizens safe.

“We are pursuing them and we intend to continue with that. It is the same thing with the fight against the bandits. In the last few months, we have killed prominent bandit leaders like Samaila, Boga, and the likes of Boderi. All those ones are dead.

“We are still pursuing them and to see how we can make the entire North-West very safe,” Oluyede said.

The army chief admitted that their operations are not without challenges, but the troops will surely overcome. Oluyede also called on Nigerians to cooperate with the army and other security agencies by giving useful information and tips.

Earlier, the army chief inspected the quarter guard, and then proceeded to receive an operational briefing from the Theatre Commander, Major General Oluyinka Soyele.