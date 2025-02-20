Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal Vows To Stay Away From Real Madrid

Barcelona winger, Lamine Yamal has firmly ruled out any potential future move to Real Madrid, stating that it is simply not an option for him.

During an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Lamine Yamal expressed his strong commitment to Barcelona, emphasizing, “Real Madrid move one day? No way. No chance. Impossible.”

Since making his debut in August 2023, the 17-year-old has made remarkable strides at Barcelona, quickly establishing himself as a key player for both his club and the Spanish national team.

Last season, he played a crucial role in helping Barça secure a second-place finish in La Liga and contributed significantly to Spain’s triumph at Euro 2024.

This season has been equally impressive for Yamal, who has scored five goals and provided ten assists in 21 league appearances for the team led by coach Hansi Flick. With his current contract with Barcelona set to expire in June 2026, fans can look forward to his continued contributions.

In other news, Getafe forward Christantus Uche has been nominated for the La Liga Under-23 Player of the Month for February.

The 21-year-old is competing for the honour against strong contenders, including Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, Javi Guerra from Valencia, Real Betis’ Jesus Rodriguez, and Javi Rodriguez of Celta Vigo.

Uche, who has scored once in his last four matches, netted his only goal during Getafe’s recent 2-1 victory over Girona.

Throughout this season, he has contributed three goals in 24 league appearances for Getafe. However, he will miss the upcoming match against Real Betis due to suspension following the accumulation of yellow cards, having received five this season, which led to an automatic one-match ban.