Babangida Will Blame Someone Else For Past Deeds – Sowore Rubbishes Book Launch

Nigerian activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore has described erstwhile military leader, Ibrahim Babangida, as a murderous dictator who has lived his life in falsehood.

Naija News reports Babangida is set to launch his autobiography, titled ‘A Journey In Service,’ today, February 20, 2025, at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

The event also coincides with a fundraising initiative for the IBB Presidential Library.

The event will be chaired by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, with President Bola Tinubu serving as the special guest of honour.

Speaking on the planned event, Sowore claimed that Babangida would falsely blame another military dictator, late General Sani Abacha, for the annulment of the June 12 election in the book.

He fumed that the former military leader was planning a book launch of falsehood after annulling the June 12, 1993 election, killing popular journalist Dele Giwa via parcel bomb in 1986, murdering hundreds of soldiers.

Speaking via his X account on Thursday, Sowore said, “Today, former Nigerian dictator Ibrahim Babangida will launch his book, which is expected to falsely blame late General Sanni Abacha, another wicked dictator, for the annulment of June 12 elections.

“On doing so, he will be admitting they were free and fair.

“Babangida’s narrative will be totally false as his life and times have always been! Don’t forget Babangida killed journalist Dele Giwa via parcel bomb in 1986.

“He murdered several military officers and bosom friends in a phantom coup d’etat, he crashed a plane filled with military officers.

“He stole billions from the Nigerian national treasury, destroyed the Nigerian economy through SAP and introduced a fake transition program that he personally aborted in 1993.

“As usual he will blame someone else for all these.”