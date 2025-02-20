Attack: NYSC Evacuates Corps Members From Benue Community

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the evacuation of corps members from the Mbaa community in the Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, following recent assaults by suspected herders.

Naija News reports that the Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations for NYSC in the state, Yahuza Adamu, conveyed this information in a statement made available to reporters in Makurdi on Thursday.

Adamu explained that repeated attacks on the area prompted the decision to withdraw corps members from the Mbaa community.

Reports indicate that suspected armed herders have killed more than 20 individuals, including 16 farmers, whose remains were discovered in the River Katsina-Ala.

To reassure parents and guardians, Adamu emphasized that NYSC Benue State is alert and dedicated to the well-being of all its Corps Members, and he assured them that they will continue collaborating with law enforcement agencies to guarantee their safety.

The statement read, “Since the beginning of incessant attacks on Mbaa Community, which shares boundary with the Republic of Cameroon, NYSC withdrew all Corps Members from the area, and has not posted any there till date.”

He further stated that the NYSC Kwande Local Government Inspector conducted a headcount of corps members in the area, confirming that all were safe and accounted for.

He added, “Hence, all Corps Members serving in Jato Acka Turan, which is far away from the affected community, are not exposed to any security threat.

“In fact, as a matter of policy, NYSC consistently takes proactive steps to mitigate risks and ensure that Corps Members receive the necessary protection at all times.

“We assure parents and guardians that NYSC Benue State remains vigilant and committed to the welfare of all its Corps Members and will continue to work with security agencies to ensure their safety at all times.

“Parents and guardians are encouraged to obtain accurate updates from NYSC official channels.”