Arsenal Can Not Win Champions League, EPL – Didi Hamann

A former player for Liverpool, Didi Hamann, has asserted that Arsenal cannot win any title this season except the Gunners secure the signing of a top striker.

Hamann asserts that without such a player, Arsenal’s pursuit of championships and the English Premier League will remain elusive.

He mentioned Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins as a viable option that Arsenal could have considered during the winter transfer window.

Naija News reports that Mikel Arteta’s team has been associated with potential signings, including Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, Liam Delap, and Youssef En-Nesyri.

The team is in urgent need of a forward to address their scoring challenges.

Due to injuries sustained by Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, the Gunners find themselves without a striker for the remainder of the season.

Speaking during an interview with Prime Casino, Hamann said: “I said that before, I don’t see them winning the Premier League or the Champions League unless they sign a centre-forward like Ollie Watkins.”

“I don’t know how serious that was, but [Jhon] Duran went to Saudi, so I think it was always unlikely they’re gonna let Watkins go, still being in the Champions League.

“I think the team is well equipped, but the lack of a centre forward is obviously what I think harms their chances,” the German coach added.