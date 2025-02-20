‘A Qualified Nigerian Should Be Petroleum Minister Not You’ – CHRICED Tells Tinubu To Step Down

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to step down from his role as the Minister of Petroleum.

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) contended that this position should be filled by a skilled professional capable of implementing essential reforms within the industry.

The organization made this call in a press release by its Program Manager, Victor Emejuiwe, coinciding with the International Day of Social Justice.

It highlighted that the petroleum sector plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s economy, and its proficient oversight demands a leader who has not only technical expertise but also a comprehensive understanding of the intricate issues and challenges that the industry faces.

CHERICED emphasized that by appointing a qualified expert, the government can guarantee that the sector is governed with the utmost professionalism and integrity.

Such a change would promote a more transparent and accountable management of the sector, which has historically suffered from problems of corruption, mismanagement, and inefficiency, according to CHRICED.

“The President should step down from his role as the Minister of Petroleum and consider appointing a qualified Nigerian with the necessary expertise to implement reforms in the petroleum sector.

“This change is crucial for several reasons. First, the petroleum sector is a vital component of Nigeria’s economy, and its effective management requires a leader who possesses not only technical knowledge but also a deep understanding of the complexities and challenges facing the industry.

“By appointing a qualified individual, the government can ensure that the sector is managed with the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. Such a transition would facilitate a more transparent and accountable administration of the sector, which has long been plagued by issues of corruption, mismanagement, and inefficiency,” the statement reads.

The centre claims that a committed specialist may contribute new ideas and creative solutions, creating an atmosphere where responsibility is valued and stakeholders can have faith that the nation’s resources are being used efficiently for the good of all Nigerians.

It is crucial that future appointments in the petroleum industry, as well as in all other areas of administration, be made on the basis of merit, CHRICED continued.

“This approach not only enhances the quality of leadership but also promotes a culture of excellence and professionalism. Adhering to the principles of Federal character is equally important, as it ensures that all regions and communities within Nigeria are represented and have a voice in the governance process. This inclusivity is essential for fostering national unity and ensuring that the diverse needs of the population are addressed,” the press release added.