Why I Am Running From Police Arrest – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has attributed fear to the reason he is currently on the run to avoid police arrest.

Naija News reports that Portable made this known on Wednesday in a post via his Instagram page.

He prayed that God would turn his battle into a blessing and allow his grace to speak for him.

The singer also tendered an apology to the Ogun State government.

He wrote, “Oba Anu. Am going out today. God turn my battle to blessings. Let your grace speak for me. God don’t let my enemy shame me. Open my ways because of my children and family and those people I dey help. God help me send my own helper to me.

“Ogun State Government am sorry, na fear make me dey run. Thank God police is our friend and family. God dey everywhere, God forgive me. I believe in you. Any disappointment is a blessing. If you believe wait for God. Anu olohun grace no dey finish.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Command has insisted that Portable remains wanted despite claims of being a mad man and undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Naija News reports that the singer claimed he is a mad man in a video via his social media page on Tuesday, as he appealed to Nigerians and the Ogun State Government after being declared wanted by the state’s police command.

Portable also said he currently receives treatment at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, who spoke with Vanguard, maintained that Portable must surrender himself for investigation.

Odutola noted that the security operatives must be informed if Portable is in any psychiatric hospital.