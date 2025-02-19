‘We Do Not Have Any Business With Lagos Assembly Chamber’ – Police

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Moshood Jimoh, has said officers from the command were not involved in the scuffle at the Lagos House of Assembly chamber.

Naija News reports that the security operatives on Monday sealed off the office of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, amid rumours of her imminent resignation.

Police vans and personnel were deployed in and around the legislative complex to forestall a breakdown of law and order, but reports made rounds that the security outfit was hijacked, with some staff members screaming and running for safety.

However, responding to questions about the chaos in the Lagos Assembly, Jimoh said officers have always provided security at the legislature within the ambit of the law.

According to the Commissioner of Police, its officers have no business in the hallowed chamber of the State House of Assembly, which was why they were stationed outside.

Jimoh added that officers will continue to maintain security at the House of Assembly.

He said, “No, it is not true that the police were not on site to perform our duties. Our men have always provided security there but have remained outside where the law permits us to stay.

“We do not have any business in the hallowed chamber and that is why our men were not there.”