‘We Are No Longer Safe, Naira Marley, Cohorts Attacked Me’ – Mohbad’s Wife, Omawunmi

The widow of late Nigerian music star, Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba, has alleged that she had been attacked by controversial singer, Naira Marley, and his cohorts.

Naija News reports that Omawunmi, in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, claimed she and her son are no longer safe due to the daily series of threats.

Mohbad’s wife also stated that she is facing stiff opposition from her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, seeking to take control of her late husband’s properties.

According to Omowunmi, it is saddening that her father-in-law, who officiated her marriage, calls his grandson, Liam, a bastard.

She said, “We no longer feel safe. I literally get death threats almost every day in my DMs. It has really gotten to a point where it’s either I speak up or I die in silence.

“I have been attacked by Naira Marley and his cohorts. My father-in-law wants to be in control of Mohbad’s properties, or he will go all out to destroy my life. My father-in-law was the one who officiated my marriage to my late husband. He was the happiest, and now he is calling our son a bastard. He said Liam has bow legs and that they don’t have such in their family. He said Liam looks older than him, and he is almost 60. He even went as far as claiming that my husband wanted to throw my baby into the Third Mainland Bridge.”

Recall that Mohbad died in September 2023 under controversial circumstances after exiting Naira Marley’s Marlian Music over the alleged failure of the record label to fulfil their contract agreement.

The controversial nature of his death led some people to point fingers at his former label boss, Naira Marley, and his associate, Sam Larry, who was captured in a viral video assaulting the late singer before his death.

The duo were arraigned and remanded on October 6, 2023, over their alleged involvement in circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death but were later granted bail after pleading not guilty.