Video: Watch Moment Pa Adebanjo Predicted His Death And How It Will Be Announced

A viral video online captured the moment the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization Afenifere leader, the late Ayo Adebanjo, discussed his demise.

Naija News recalls that Pa Adebanjo died at his residence in Lekki, Lagos, on Friday, February 14, 2025, at the age of 96.

In the video, which featured Adebanjo and a woman’s voice, identified as his daughter, the deceased revealed how news of his passing would be announced in the media.

He was heard saying, “Ayo Adenbanjo, leader of Afenifere, the controversial man, is gone. He died at the age of 90-something. He spoke last to his daughter.”

Adebanjo was a prominent Nigerian lawyer and nationalist. He was a founding member of Afenifere, established in 1993 in response to the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Throughout his life, Pa Adebanjo steadfastly advocated for democracy, justice, and true federalism in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has described the late Pa Ayo Adebanjo, as a great man, full of wisdom.

Naija News reports that Aregbesola said the late leader of Afenifere believed that all economic policies must center on making citizens live better.

While praying for the eternal rest of his soul, Aregbesola consoled the family of the late Afenifere leader.

It read: “On November 19, 2024, I paid a visit to Pa Ayo Adebanjo, accompanied by a few of my aides. It wasn’t my first visit, and as we left, I hoped it wouldn’t be the last. Sadly, his family announced his passing on February 14, 2025.

“Papa Adebanjo’s demise marks the end of an era characterized by his erudite, fierce, and unwavering socio-political interventions, chivalry, and commitment to humanism, democracy, and progressive politics.

‘During our visit, Papa Adebanjo was in high spirits, engaging with us physically and spiritually, despite his frail health. We drank from his fountain of knowledge and wisdom on building a just, humane, and progressive society in Nigeria”