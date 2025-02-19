Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 19th February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 19th February, 2025

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has lashed out at President Bola Tinubu over the political crisis in Osun State.

Naija News reports that violence erupted on Monday in Osun State as the battle for the control of the local government secretariats between the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) turned bloody.

In a statement via his 𝕏 handle on Tuesday, Atiku opined that the display of lawlessness in Osun state exposed the dept of Tinubu-led APC government’s desperation to retain power at all costs.

The former Vice President frowned at the failure of the presidency and APC leadership to condemn the lawlessness but watched in complicit silence.

Atiku also urged the security agencies deployed for Saturday’s elections to uphold their constitutional duty with professionalism, refusing to be used as enforcers of APC’s criminal agenda.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has rubbished reports that the First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, is behind the recent leadership crisis rocking the Assembly.

The Lagos Assembly, in a statement on Tuesday signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, said all the lawmakers hold Mrs. Tinubu in high esteem, and it is inconceivable for anyone to suggest she is influencing the internal affairs of the House.

The statement dissociated all members of the Lagos Assembly from the allegations against the First Lady, adding that any attempt to link her with the issues is entirely out of place.

Olukayode said the allegation is an attempt to tarnish the image of Mrs. Tinubu and clarified that the First Lady has no role in the internal disagreements rocking the House.

Elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has passed away at the age of 97.

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) leader died on Monday night, as confirmed in an official statement released by his family.

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) also confirmed the passing of Chief Clark, a respected national leader and elder statesman.

Chief Clark passed away peacefully in Abuja on the evening of Monday, February 17, 2025, at the age of 97, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

The announcement was made through a statement signed by Olorogun (Sir) Obiuwevbi Ominimini, PANDEF’s National Publicity Secretary and Spokesman.

The Federal Government has commissioned the first-ever barracks for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Yola, Adamawa State, 35 years after the agency’s establishment.

In a statement to Naija News on Tuesday, NDLEA Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, disclosed that the facility will provide both office spaces and residential accommodation for NDLEA personnel.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on February 18, 2025, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, described the barracks as a critical investment in human capital and a testament to President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of NDLEA officers and their families.

He emphasized that the facility symbolizes the administration’s resolve to create a secure and dignified environment for those fighting against drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.

He also acknowledged the contributions of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who approved the project, and praised President Tinubu for seeing it to completion.

Electricity users in Nigeria will now face strict penalties for bypassing their prepaid meters or engaging in unauthorised connections, with fines starting from ₦100,000, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has announced.

Naija News reports that this was outlined in an updated directive on unauthorised access, meter tampering, and bypass, which was released on Tuesday.

According to NERC, penalties vary based on the customer category, ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦300,000 for non-maximum demand users.

Meanwhile, maximum demand customers caught stealing electricity will be fined between 450% and 600% of their last recorded energy consumption.

The regulatory body stated that the Amended Order on Unauthorised Access, Meter Tampering, and By-pass has officially replaced Order No: NERC/REG/41/2017 and took effect from January 22, 2025.

NERC explained that the amendments align with the Electricity Act 2023 and the Customer Protection Regulations 2023, which empower distribution companies to disconnect unauthorised connections without prior notice while outlining conditions for reconnection.

The primary goal of this order, according to the regulator, is to curb illegal access to electricity, prevent meter tampering, and establish clear reconnection procedures to ensure compliance.

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has made a fresh call for the immediate reopening of markets in Onitsha, Anambra State, that were not involved in illegal drug trading.

Obi who made the renewed call on Tuesday, lamented that the long closure is affecting business in the area, and traders who depend on sales for their daily living are being thrown into further hardship.

He lamented that such is able to happen because those in government and at the helm of affairs taking such decisions don’t own or manage businesses and don’t understand how micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operate.

The politician called on the government to collaborate with the small businesses and their owners rather than clamp down on them unnecessarily.

He added that the continued closure of the markets could cripple the business of legitimate traders and called on the government to recognize the important role of small businesses in the growth of the economy.

Naija News reports Obi made the fresh call in response to mixed reactions that greeted his first call for the reopening of markets not flagged for illegal trading in the area.

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, has opened up on the challenges of building and running his refinery.

Dangote disclosed that one of the challenges in the industry is having to deal with oil mafias.

Speaking during an interview with Forbes on Monday, the businessman described the mafia in the oil industry as more dangerous than those involved in hard drugs.

According to him, many people are involved in the oil mafia and one could be dining and wining with them without knowing the depth of their involvement.

“I’ve been fighting battles all my life and I have not lost one yet.

“The oil mafia is more deadly than the one in drugs because, with the oil mafia, there are so many people that are involved. You might be wining and dining with them, but these are the guys that are the masters of moving things around,” he said.

Nigeria’s inflation rate has decreased significantly to 24.48% year-on-year in January 2025, according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Naija News reports that this marks a sharp drop from the 34.80% inflation recorded in December 2024.

The Statistician-General of the Federation, Adeyemi Adeniran, announced the new figure on Tuesday.

He explained that the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the rate of price changes for goods and services, saw a decline in January.

Speaking at a briefing in Abuja, Adeniran highlighted that urban inflation was recorded at 26.09%, while rural inflation stood at 22.15%.

He noted that the overall prices of goods and services had decreased compared to December’s 34.80%, which was calculated using the old measurement system.

The decline is also attributed to the rebasing of the CPI, which involves updating the reference year and adjusting the basket of goods and services to reflect the current consumer spending trends, ensuring that inflation data accurately mirrors the economy’s realities.

Both chambers of the National Assembly have reversed the passage of the 2025 national budget earlier approved last week.

Naija News reports the reversal by both the Senate and the House of Representatives is to effect corrections on some errors in line items under capital and recurrent expenditures.

While the total budget size remains at ₦54.9 trillion, the capital expenditure has been reduced by more than 500 billion naira and the recurrent expenditure was increased by the same amount.

The bill, as passed by both chambers, sequel to a motion from the chairman of the joint committee on appropriations, Senator Adeola Olamilekan and the appropriations committee chairman in the house Abubakar Kabir, now puts recurrent expenditure at ₦13.588 trillion, while the capital expenditure is ₦23.439 trillion.

The earlier version of the 2025 budget passed by the National Assembly last Thursday, 13th February, had ₦13.064 trillion allocated for recurrent and ₦23.963 trillion went to capital.

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has declared himself as a madman receiving treatment at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta.

Naija News reports that the singer made this declaration on Tuesday, as he appealed to Nigerians and the Ogun State Government after being declared wanted by the state’s police command.

Portable was reportedly involved in a violent altercation with officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The altercation occurred when Portable allegedly confronted three town planning officials—TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef, and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi—who were conducting an enforcement exercise in Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, Ogun State.

According to the officials, they were first approached by an elderly man who later turned out to be Portable’s father.

In response to the declaration, Portable took to Instagram, making several claims regarding the incident.

He expressed his fear of the government, alleging that he had been set up due to wearing a vest with the image of Senator Adeola Solomon, known as Yayi.

Portable also declared that he is a madman and carries a card for his treatment at Aro Hospital.

