‘Tinubu Knows The Southeast Has Been Shortchanged Politically’ – Ohanaeze Chieftain

A former deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu, has said all political parties should zone their presidential tickets to the Southeast.

Naija News reports that Ibegbu made this known while reacting to the comment of the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, that the party would support the Southeast in achieving its presidential ambition of ruling Nigeria.

In an interview with Daily Post, Ibegbu challenged Abure to stop insulting the Southeast because they have made leadership in Nigeria resemble that of tribal sentiment.

According to the Ohanaeze chieftain, everyone, including President Bola Tinubu, knows the Southeast has been shortchanged politically through internal and eternal political treachery.

He said, “Nigeria should stop this attitude of sectionalizing leadership, leadership is not about Yoruba, Igbo, or Hausa-Fulani, that is why we are where we are.

“It’s very naive of Abure to be looking at leadership in terms of South-East, Igbos, Yoruba or whoever. Yes, there should be political equity in Nigeria and everybody, including Tinubu knows that the South-East has been shortchanged politically through internal and eternal political treachery.

“But nobody should take it as an alibi to start making comments that are neither here nor there. What we should be talking about is political justice, it’s not just about the Labour Party, what of APC, PDP? What of other parties? Nobody should restrict it to LP as if it’s an Igbo party. Why can’t APC zone its Presidency to the South-East if they want political justice in Nigeria? Why can’t the PDP do the same?

“As a matter of fact, it’s PDP and APC that started this mess because if PDP had zoned its presidency in 2023 to the South-East, it would have sent a positive signal that we want political justice in Nigeria.

“What of APC, if it had zoned its presidency to the South-East, it would have been better; that was why Ogbonnia Onu died, a patriot of the highest order, he was a victim of political injustice in Nigeria.

“So, it’s not a Labour Party issue but a national matter, and all parties in Nigeria – APC, PDP, and all of them should zone their presidency to the South-East if they want political justice; it’s not just Labour Party alone – nobody should single out Labour Party and dangle carrot at us, we have gone beyond that.

“Abure should stop insulting us, it’s not a Labour Party thing, it’s PDP, APC, and all the parties should come together and say we need political justice and until there is political justice we will just be going around.

“All of us will be suffering, look at Tinubu when he became president, the first thing he did was to remove subsidy without any plan for anybody or the nation and today we are suffering. Fuel subsidy removal is responsible for the high cost of everything, but we don’t want to sit down and say stop this political shenanigan.

“I know so many Yoruba people voted for Peter Obi, so many Hausa, Fulani people that wanted Nigeria to be better voted for Obi. I’m not saying Tinubu is bad but at the end of the day, they tried to make it a tribal issue, we are in the 21st century. What is happening in Congo is due to all these tribal things.

“One of the richest countries in the world is Congo but today look at what is happening there? Look at us in Nigeria, we are one of the richest countries in the world and nobody should die of hunger; the resources in Nigeria are enough for everybody but we are saying this is Yoruba, Hausa, or Fulani and these politicians are using it to deceive us.

“Abure should stop that political gangsterism and there should be an all political party conference of APC, PDP, LP, and all of them should come together to say enough is enough, lets rescue our country by having political justice where they would say the South-East has not produced the president, okay after Tinubu it should not be South-North but let’s pick a South-East person, be it APC, PDP, or whatever, because that’s the only way forward, if not, we will continue suffering.”