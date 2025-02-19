This Is Barbaric Why Would Someone Wish Death On Me? – Dele Odule Cries Out

Veteran Nollywood actor, Dele Odule has shared his frustration over rumours of his death and alleged arrest.

Speaking via Instagram, the thespian particularly called out a blogger for sharing a photo of him with the caption “RIP”.

He assured his fans that he is alive, adding that there is nothing wrong with him.

Odule wondered why anyone would want him death, describing it as barbaric.

“There’s nothing wrong with me, I am very much alive. I don’t understand why someone would wish me dead. This is barbaric, uncalled for, and not fair,” he said.

He also addressed another false report that claimed he was arrested for child molestation with his handcuffed image.

Odule questioned the motives behind these rumors, asking “For what? What is your problem? Are you alright? Don’t try to bring me down.

“If you come at me, you’re coming at God because you are not fighting me but God.”

Despite the challenges, Odule expressed gratitude to fans for their support and concern about his well-being.

“I love you to bits. Thank you for being there always and for your concern about my well-being. I really appreciate it. God bless you,” he said.