Suspected Killers Of Anambra Lawmaker Escape From Police Custody

The Anambra State Police Command has launched an operational plan to re-arrest two suspects involved in the murder of Justice Azuka, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that in a statement issued on Tuesday in Onitsha, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that disciplinary action had been initiated against officers implicated in the escape of the suspects.

According to Ikenga, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, was informed on February 18 about the escape of the two suspects linked to the killing of the Onitsha 1 Constituency lawmaker.

In response, the Commissioner deployed human, operational, and intelligence resources to track and re-arrest them.

“Preliminary information reveals that following the confession of the criminal gang, two of the suspects assisting the Police Investigating Officers in an operation to arrest the receiver and recover the operational vehicles used in their activities, escaped,” Ikenga stated.

During the police operation, the alleged receiver of stolen goods was apprehended, and two vehicles suspected to have been snatched from the public were recovered. However, the two other suspects managed to flee the scene.

Ikenga assured that the police remained committed to combating crime in the state, emphasizing that all efforts were being intensified to recapture the fleeing suspects and ensure justice is served.

Additionally, he confirmed that officers found negligent in the case would face disciplinary measures.