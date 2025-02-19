Senate Summons NSA, DSS, Others Over Alleged Funding Of Boko Haram By USAID

The Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday, summoned the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, over the alleged sponsorship of Boko Haram activities in Nigeria by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Senate also summoned the leadership of the Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and other security agencies concerned to a closed-door meeting for discussions on the matter.

The decision to summon the intelligence chiefs, followed an Order of Urgent National Security through Order 41 by the Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, during plenary on Wednesday.

Ndume was of the opinion that the allegation that USAID was being used to sponsor terrorist activities in Nigeria is too grievous to be overlooked, particularly given the atrocities that have been committed by the insurgents and how they have been surviving for many years.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio agreed with his observation but held that security issues should not be discussed in the market, therefore, the invited security chiefs would meet with the lawmakers behind closed doors.

Naija News recalls a United States lawmaker, Scott Perry, had alleged the Boko Haram funding by USAID as part of his speech on the fraudulent use of American funds for grants.

According to the Republican lawmaker, USAID also funds Madrasas, ISIS, Al Qaeda, and provides terrorist training.