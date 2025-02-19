Russia-Ukraine War: President Trump Slams Zelenskyy, Biden, Europe

President Donald Trump has said Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to a war he knew he was never going to win.

Naija News reports that President Trump also accused Zelenskyy of playing former President Joe Biden into supporting the war.

In a statement on his Truth social handle, Trump blasted the European Union for failing to secure peace between Russia and Ukraine.

He further described the Ukrainian President as a dictator for allegedly failing to conduct elections in his country. The US President advised him to act fast to save his country from destruction.

His words: “Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 billion, to go into a war that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and Trump, will never be able to settle.

“The United States has spent $200 billion more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back. Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand equalization, in that this war is far more important to Europe than it is to us— We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation.

“On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is missing. He refuses to have elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden ‘like a fiddle’.

“A dictator without elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the war with Russia, something all admit only Trump, and the Trump administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the ‘gravy train’ going.

“I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his country is shattered, and millions have unnecessarily died — and so it continues…”