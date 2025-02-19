Rivers Crisis: I Might Not Have Enjoyed Freedom If I Had Made Peace – Fubara

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has stated that God allowed the crisis in Rivers State so that he could enjoy freedom.

He stated this on Tuesday night when the Primate of the Anglican Communion Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Henry Ndukauba, led other bishops to pay him a visit in Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Governor recounted how the Primate tried to step in when the crisis began, but he was not given an audience despite several phone calls and appointments.

Addressing the Primate, he said: “I start first in a very unusual way to say thank you to the Primate. This appreciation would have come much earlier and many of you may not understand why I am thanking him.

“When our crisis started in this state as a man of God who believes that the two parties are people from his own communion he made every effort to bring peace.

“He made several phone calls and booked several appointments but none of them was granted to him, so he could talk to us so that there will be peace. So, I want to thank you for what you did even though it didn’t yield the required result, but you see God has a way of doing his things.

“Maybe if we have gotten that your peace, I won’t be enjoying the freedom that I am enjoying today. So at times God will be saying let the trouble be there so that there will be peace. But that is not to say that we encourage trouble. Peace remains the best thing, both internally and externally that can only attract development.”