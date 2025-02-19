Prosecutors Initiate Legal Proceedings Against Napoli over Victor Osimhen’s Transfer

Italian prosecutors have initiated proceedings that could see Napoli and the club’s owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis, face trial over allegations of false accounting about player transfers, including the signing of Nigerian star, Victor Osimhen.

The investigation, conducted by prosecutors in Rome, focuses on Napoli’s financial practices between 2019 and 2021, particularly involving the transfers of Kostas Manolas from Roma and Victor Osimhen from Lille.

The €70 million transfer of Osimhen in 2020 has raised questions due to the involvement of four players, totaling around €20 million, moving to Lille, with three not having participated in matches for the French club.

In response, the legal representatives for Napoli and De Laurentiis have characterized the decision to pursue a trial as “incomprehensible.”

Lawyers Fabio Fulgeri and Lorenzo Contrada assert that the documentation includes opinions from consultants and independent organizations that unequivocally demonstrate Napoli’s adherence to Italian accounting regulations.

They expressed their confidence that the proceedings will conclude favorably for both Napoli and De Laurentiis, highlighting a source’s statement indicating that the documentation cited by prosecutors had previously been reviewed by Italy’s football federation (FIGC) and found lacking in incriminating evidence.

A preliminary hearing judge is expected to determine within the next six months whether the alleged offenses merit a criminal trial, which could span several years.

Despite the ongoing inquiry, the source emphasized that there appears to be “no chance” of any penalties from the FIGC against Napoli, even if a criminal court were to reach a guilty verdict, reinforcing confidence that a trial is unlikely.

Victor Osimhen played a pivotal role in Napoli’s Serie A championship victory—the first for the club since the Diego Maradona era—securing the Scudetto with five matches to spare in 2023. Alongside standout Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen netted 26 goals, solidifying his position as one of the world’s leading strikers.

Following this success, however, Osimhen expressed a desire to pursue opportunities in the English Premier League. After a failed transfer attempt last summer, he was temporarily sidelined and later loaned to Galatasaray in September 2024.