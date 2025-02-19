President Zelenskyy Is Not A Dictator – Badenoch Slams Trump

The leader of the British Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, has faulted the position of President Donald Trump on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

Naija News reported that President Trump, on Wednesday described Zelenskyy as a dictator who failed to conduct election. He said Zelenskyy went to war with Russia even as he knew he would not win.

Trump further accused him of manipulating former President Joe Biden to get millions of dollars in support.

The US President also slammed the European Union (EU) for failing to secure peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Reactinf on her 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, the Nigeria-born, United Kingdom (UK) Conservative Party leader, Badenoch, disagreed with the position of Trump on Zelenskyy.

She, however, supported Trump’s position on the EU, adding that under her leadership, the UK would stand by Ukraine.

She said: “President Zelenskyy is not a dictator. He is the democratically elected leader of Ukraine who bravely stood up to Putin’s illegal invasion. Under my leadership, and under successive Conservative Prime Ministers, we have and always will stand with Ukraine.

“President Trump is right that Europe needs to pull its weight – and that includes the UK. We need to get serious. The PM will have my support to increase defence spending – there is a fully funded plan to get to 2.5% sitting on his desk. That should be the bare minimum. Starmer should get on with it, get on a plane to Washington and show some leadership. We cannot afford to get this wrong.”