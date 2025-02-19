Police React As Portable Claims He Is A Mad Man, Undergoing Psychiatric Treatment

The Ogun State Police Command has insisted that controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, remains wanted despite claims of being a mad man and undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Naija News reports that the singer claimed he is a mad man in a video via his social media page on Tuesday, as he appealed to Nigerians and the Ogun State Government after being declared wanted by the state’s police command.

Portable also said he currently receives treatment at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, who spoke with Vanguard, maintained that Portable must surrender himself for investigation.

Odutola noted that the security operatives must be informed if Portable is in any psychiatric hospital.

She said, “Portable will come and submit himself. He cannot be in the psychiatric hospital in Aro. Everybody knows he is a wanted person. If he is in any facility, the police must be informed. He is a wanted man.”

The altercation occurred when Portable allegedly confronted three town planning officials—TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef, and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi—who were conducting an enforcement exercise in Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, Ogun State.

According to the officials, they were first approached by an elderly man who later turned out to be Portable’s father.

The father informed the officials that his son was unavailable when asked for the approved building plan.

However, moments later, Portable appeared at the scene, armed with a firearm and other weapons, leading a gang of nine thugs in a violent attack on the officials.

The officials sustained injuries but managed to escape and report the incident to the police.

The case was escalated to the State Criminal Investigation Department, and while nine accomplices were arrested, Portable fled the scene and has been in hiding since.