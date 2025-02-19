Pep Guardiola Urges Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham To Stay Away From Referees

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has addressed the recent controversial sending-off of Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham, who was penalized for allegedly using inappropriate language toward a referee.

Guardiola emphasized the importance of respecting referees and allowing them to officiate matches without undue pressure.

Bellingham has made a significant impact for Madrid this season, including scoring a crucial goal in their exciting 3-2 victory over City during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff at the Etihad Stadium last week.

His sending-off occurred in a match against Osasuna, where the phrase “f— off” was reportedly directed at referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero. Bellingham and his club deny that he used any offensive language, stating that the words were misinterpreted.

In response to the situation, Guardiola noted, “My English is good, but I don’t understand the difference between f— off and f— you.

“But what’s important is the intention, not the insult. The best thing is not to do it and leave the referees in peace.

“There have always been decisions. You should ask Jude what his intention was. That’s what matters.”

In a related note, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti responded to Guardiola’s claim that City has just a “1%” chance of advancing to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Following their first-leg victory, where they scored two late goals for a 3-2 win, Ancelotti expressed excitement for the return match at home.

Reflecting on Guardiola’s comments, Ancelotti stated, “I look forward to discussing this with him before tomorrow’s game and inquiring whether he truly believes they only have a 1% chance to progress. On our side, we don’t assume a 99% certainty of advancing; instead, we recognize our slight edge and the need to capitalize on it.”

He also expressed optimism regarding his team’s performance, saying, “I was very pleased with our display in the first leg. Watching our training sessions and assessing the team’s current form reassures me that we are prepared to perform well, boosting my confidence in our ability to advance to the next round.”