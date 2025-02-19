PDP Lifts Suspension On Turnah, South-South Zone Secretary

The South-South Zonal Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reinstated its Acting Zonal Secretary, George Turnah, following the suspension previously imposed by the Bayelsa State Working Committee.

In a statement titled “Lifting of Suspension of Acting Zonal Secretary of the PDP South South Zone George Turnah By the Bayelsa State Working Committee,” signed by the zonal organizing secretary, Arch. Ekom Nsed Akonjom, it was noted that this decision was made during a meeting on February 18, 2025, after a thorough review of Turnah’s appeal.

However, a High Court in Yenagoa issued a restraining order on Tuesday, preventing the newly appointed Acting Zonal Secretary of the PDP, Barr. George Turnah, from assuming his new role.

In case number BYHC/YHC/CV/73/2025, the court also granted an interim injunction that prohibits Turnah from attending any meetings or performing any duties as a member or officer of the PDP until the motion on notice is heard and resolved.

Akonjom stated that the committee found merit in Turnah’s appeal after carefully reviewing the party’s constitution, confirming that the relief he sought has been granted and his suspension has been officially lifted.

He underscored that the committee’s decision was made in accordance with the powers granted by the PDP constitution, reaffirming its authority to resolve internal disputes at the zonal level.

He said, “The Nigerian public is hereby notified that the Zonal Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party South South Zone met at 8am today 18th February 2025 and considered and appealed brought by its Acting Secretary George Turnah (MON) on his suspension by the Bayelsa State Working Committee.

“After careful consideration of the appeal and taking into consideration the relevant provisions of the Party’s Constitution, the Committee found that the appeal has merit and accordingly granted the relief sought therein.

“Consequently, the suspension of George Turnah (MON) by the Bayelsa State Working Committee is hereby set aside and lifted by powers conferring on the Zonal Working Committee of the Party, South South Zone. The public is hereby advised to note the setting aside and lifting of the suspension.”