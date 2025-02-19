Omowaiye Blames Governor Adeleke For Osun Crisis

All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, Remi Omowaiye, has said Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State was responsible for the crisis that hit the state on Monday.

Naija News reported that Osun State, on Monday, recorded political violence between members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an interview with Arise News, on Tuesday, Executive Director, Projects Implementation, Federal Housing Authority Nigeria, Omowaiye, accused PDP supporters of causing violence in the state.

He disassociated the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, from the Monday crisis. According to him, the former Governor of Osun State warned APC supporters against engaging in violence.

His words: “It’s quite unfortunate that Governor Ademola Adeleke wants to burn down Osun. We got a court judgment, which was very clear, and our people were supposed to resume at the council. I hailed from Ilesa, so I went to Ilesa that day to join some of our political associates. But when I was coming into town, I saw a lot of hoodlums, PDP hoodlums, at the Ilesa West Secretariat. So when I got to town, I went straight to the area commander of Ilesa, and I told him, this is what I observed, and that I don’t want to clash. My leader, the Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola has directed that there shouldn’t be crisis anywhere, and that we should maintain peace.

“So I went to the area commander, and I told him, this is what I’ve observed. And he said he was going to look into it. So I went back to our party secretariat in Ilesa West, and I addressed all the party faithful that, with the situation of things, everybody should go home, we’ll come back tomorrow. And I decided to return to Osogbo.

“Right in front of the local government secretariat, my vehicle was raided with bullets. One of my security attaches was shot at. My driver was also shot at. And I narrowly escaped being killed yesterday, I mean. And it’s quite unfortunate. Remi Abbas, the chairman of Irewole, not Isoko was also killed. It was reported that the DPO called him that he can come and resume. Lo and behold, thugs descended on him, and they killed him. So it’s quite unfortunate.”