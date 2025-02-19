NBA Condemns Removal Of Benue Chief Judge, Justice Ikpambwese

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has said the removal of Benue State Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambwese, was unconstitutional.

Naija News reported that the state’s House of Assembly, on Tuesday, passed a resolution directing Governor Hyacinth Alia to remove Justice Ikpambwese, who was accused of financial mismanagement.

In a statement on Tuesday, signed by its President, Afam Osigwe (SAN), NBA stated that the removal of a judicial officer, especially one occupying the esteemed position of Chief Judge, must adhere strictly to due process as outlined in the Constitution.

“Any deviation from this process is a direct affront to the rule of law and poses a significant threat to our democracy,” he said.

NBA further condemned the resolution of the House, warning the Judiciary must be allowed to operate independently.

Osigwe noted that upholding the law remained the bedrock of a just and equitable society. He argued that the House lacked the power to recommend the removal of the Chief Judge.

“It is laughable for the House of Assembly of any State to purport to have the power to discuss much less recommend the removal of the Chief Judge of a State without the involvement of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

“The judiciary must operate free from external pressures and threats to maintain its impartiality and effectiveness. We remind all arms of government that respect for constitutional provisions is not optional but mandatory.

“Upholding the rule of law is the bedrock of a just and equitable society, and any actions to the contrary are tantamount to a mockery of the oaths of office sworn to by our public officials,” he stated.

Osigwe called on the House to rescind its decision and follow due process. He further urged security agencies to protect the rights of Justice Ikpambwese.

“NBA urgently calls upon all elected officials to desist from arbitrary and unconstitutional actions that jeopardize the sanctity of our judiciary.

“We also call upon all law enforcement agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force and Department of Security Services, to ensure that the Chief Judge, Honourable Justice Maurice Ikpambwese, is not in way prevented from discharging the powers and functions of his office.

“It is imperative that the Chief Judge is protected from any form of harassment, intimidation or hindrance that may impede his ability to perform his constitutional duties.

“Therefore, we call on the Benue State House of Assembly to immediately rescind its unconstitutional decision and follow the proper channels through the NJC for any grievances or allegations against judicial officers. The show of shame must stop,” he added.